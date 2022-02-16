Rosetti Superyachts lays keel of its second 38m Explorer Yacht Construction of the new Rosetti Superyachts 38m Explorer Yacht is underway…

Following the enthusiastic response to M/Y Emocean at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, Rosetti Superyachts is happy to announce that the keel-laying ceremony of the second RSY 38m EXP has taken place at the Rosetti Marino Group Shipyard in Ravenna, Italy.

The European owners, who are sailing enthusiasts, were introduced to Rosetti Superyachts by Burgess and signed the contract in December last year. They chose to confirm the main features, including the choice of BurdissoCapponi Yachts & Design as the interior designers. Design and naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo of Hydro Tec. Delivery of the second RSY 38m EXP is due for August 2023.

“We are extremely proud to see the passion and enthusiasm in the eyes of the owners and all our colleagues at this special keel-laying,” says Ermanno Bellettini, Chairman & CEO Rosetti Superyachts. “We are fully committed to this new build, which is another important step towards the development of our shipyard along the path traced by Rosetti Marino Group.”

“We were delighted to celebrate with the new RSY owners who are a very welcome addition to the Rosetti Superyachts family,” says Andrea Giora, Sales & Marketing Director Rosetti Superyachts. “We will endeavor to meet all their challenging expectations and are looking forward to confirming the remarkable market response to RSY Explorer yachts.”

The above graph represents Rosetti Superyachts deliveries and current order book. As a relative newcomer to the superyacht industry Rosetti has started well, with one delivery already under its belt and with two projects currently in build and set to be delivered in 2023, hopefully this growth can continue throughout the upcoming years.

