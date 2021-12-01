Sanlorenzo complete sale of largest superyacht to date The contract for the diesel-electric 72Steel flagship marks a strong end to a busy year for the Italian shipyard…

Sanlorenzo has signed a contract to build its largest superyacht to date, at 72m. The sale of the 72Steel was brokered by Edmiston, to be delivered to a European owner in spring 2025. In a busy year for the shipyard, the contract for the 72Steel comes off the back of the sale of an additional two units in the 62Steel line, combined with a total of 15 contracts signed to date for the Sanlorenzo superyacht division, with six yachts launched and a further six delivered.

In a statement to the media, Ferruccio Rossi, President of Sanlorenzo's Superyacht Division, affirmed his thoughts on the sale; "The pride of having signed the contract for our first 72Steel, the largest Sanlorenzo ever to be built and which will be in the water in 2025, is the crowning achievement of an unparalleled year."

The 72Steel will have a calculated volumetric tonnage of 1850GT. It will also incorporate a diesel-electric hybrid prolusion system, commented on here by Antonio Santella, new product development director of Sanlorenzo's Superyacht Division: "The hybrid diesel-electric engine system represents a combination of innovative solutions which make it possible to significantly reduce emissions into the atmosphere and the sea, ensure high levels of comfort and rationalise the spaces dedicated to the engine area in favour of the internal volume available for owners and guests, thus presenting itself as a new paradigm for superyachts of this size."

The external lines will be designed by Studio Zuccon International Project, continuing a partnership with Sanlorenzo. "We are very proud to work alongside Sanlorenzo for the research and design of such an important vessel, which, at 72 metres, will represent the flagship of the superyacht range, as well as the largest steel and aluminium boat ever built by the shipyard", comments Bernardo Zuccon, of Zuccon International Project, who continues, "As far as the exterior design is concerned, we have focused on a clean, timeless language, in which interior and exterior dialogue is intelligent and functional, thanks also to the extensive use of glass surfaces."

The contract for the 72Steel comes on the heels of a busy year for Sanlorenzo across all its divisions, as can be seen in the below graph supplied by The Superyacht Agency. For clarity, the historical data takes into account all deliveries of yachts >30m, in accordance with The Superyacht Group's classification of superyacht length, from across all of Sanlorezo's ranges and custom builds.

As can be seen above, Sanlorenzo has had an especially strong 2020 and 2021 in terms of total deliveries and launched yachts, with 22 total in 2021 (with one more inbuild scheduled for delivery), marking a highwater mark for the Italian shipyard in recent years. With a significant uptake in average LOA of the >30m yachts that Sanlorenzo has delivered, the potential for the continued growth of the Steel and custom range will see this trend increase.

