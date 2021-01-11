Heesen introduces the market to its new project YN 19650, also known as Project Aura, a 50m full-displacement motoryacht that falls below the 500gt boundary. She is available for delivery in October 2021.

“If time is of the essence – and when is it not? – this fabulous new build represents a unique opportunity to acquire a fine 50m yacht with an impeccable Dutch pedigree in time for the Caribbean winter season,” comments Mark Cavendish, chief commercial officer at Heesen.

A blue-water motoryacht designed for extended cruising, Aura has a steel displacement hull designed by Heesen’s in house naval architects and engineers. Two MTU 8V4000 M63 engines give her a top sped of 15 knots, and a range of 3,800 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 13 knots.

With exterior design by Clifford Denn, Denn has drawn inspiration from classic automotive elements, with large outdoor spaces and resolved detailing. A naval wheelhouse profile adds a masculine element to the design, while the traditional raked bow and reverse sheer creating a striking side profile.

With Jacuzzi, alfresco dining and sun loungers, Aura’s large sundeck offers all the conveniences typical of a motoryacht in this size range. With tenders and toys stored on the foredeck, the additional space aft is used for a dedicated beach club area. Built on Heesen’s proven 50m Steel technical platform, the vessel will have excellent seagoing capabilities.

Aura’s interior, by British studio Reymond Langton Design, is defined by clean lines and surfaces. Her spaces marry elegance through the combination of white and taupe, accented by sea green and deep blue, a mixture of textured materials and Scandinavian simplicity. Five staterooms can accommodate up to ten guests, with the owner’s suite located forward on the main deck, and the remaining guest cabins down below.

According to Heesen, Aura’s design environment has been carefully conceived to be adaptable, easily allowing for bespoke features to be applied to the finished design scheme. Project Aura is due to be launched in August, and following rigorous sea trials and testing the North Sea, she will be available for delivery in October 2021.

