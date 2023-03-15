Philippe Briand unveils concept Zaze The 499GT 60m Ketch from the legendary French designer will employ hydrogenation…

Philippe Briand unveils a new 60m ketch concept, dubbed Kaze. Comfort under sail and large volumes below deck are the mainstays of the design. Kaze will have a calculated volume of 499GT and regeneration capacity while sailing. Southern Spars has advised on the specifications for the three Panamax rig options, which range from classic to high performance. Francesca Muzio of FM architettura has designed the interior.

In a statement, Briand stresses that a designer has to be focused on the lifestyle component, especially on a big 60m sailing boat by sharing the sail area between two masts. While also capable of passing beneath the Bridge of the Americas on the Panama Canal.

“There are so many good reasons to choose a ketch rig over that of a towering sloop,” says Briand. “While we can design and engineer large sloops to cope with the massive rig loads, they still make unwieldy and intimidating boats to sail. Where’s the pleasure, the joy, the accessibility? If you want a yacht to be comfortable for living and sailing, it makes sense to start from a ketch design, for a 499 GT ”

“The wider aft beam of the hull not only provides stability but also allows an exceptional size for the beach club. In fact, it is comparable to many motor yachts, providing a truly luxurious experience on board,” adds Briand. “The bulwarks aft drop down to form wide terraces, while a huge platform hidden in the transom extends down to the waterline. Steps integrated into the platform’s hydraulic mechanism help to transform these extra spaces into a rich playground at the water’s edge.”

Under sail, Kaze will be able to employ a form of hydrogenation by rotating the propeller. This silently turns an alternator installed in line with the prop shaft and according to Briand, is capable of producing dozens of kilowatts of power.

Briand concludes: “My yacht design philosophy combines innovative engineering, sleek lines, minimalism, and performance-oriented luxury. KAZE will feature the latest in navigation and automation technologies as well as high-end finishes for optimal comfort onboard. It is this combination of modern tech and timeless principles which make a boat beautiful, practical and easy to handle.”

