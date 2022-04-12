Numarine announces sale of a new unit in its 37XP range The project is due to be delivered in the spring of 2024…

Numarine has announced the sale of 37XP-12 which is due to be delivered to its owner in the spring of 2024. The sale was completed in an in-house deal at Denison Yachting – the fifth 37XP sold by the US-based brokerage house – with Alex G. Clarke representing the buyer.

“We are delighted that the US market is showing intense interest in our the latest 37XP model,” says Ali Tanir, Numarine Head of International Sales. “Alex G. Clarke from Denison Yachting is a team member for us and we work closely with all the new Numarine customers to build and deliver their dream yacht."

At 37.16m in length, the crossover exterior styling of the 37XP series is by Can Yalman with naval architecture by Umberto Tagliavini. The interior designer for 37XP-12 has yet to be announced. The yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six staterooms with a crew of 7. The twin CAT-MAN 800-hp engines provide a redline speed of 14.5 knots, a cruising speed of 12 knots and a range of 6,000nm at 8 knots.

"I am proud to announce the sale of Numarine 37XP-12, which only strengthens our relationship with Numarine Shipyard which continues to prove itself as a world leader in this segment of the market,” says Alex G. Clarke. “We first started talking with this client during the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show and with the help of the entire team at Numarine we were able to finalise the build specifications and the client is extremely happy with the end results."

The above graph highlights Numarine's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015 and 2021, Numarine have made on average one delivery per year. In the coming three years they are due to deliver almost three per year, matching their previous year-on-year best.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

Profile links

Numarine

Denison Yacht Sales

Umberto Tagliavini

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.