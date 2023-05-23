New Riva 50Metri launches in Ancona The third unit in this series enters the water at the Riva Superyachts Division…

The launch of a new Riva 50Metri took place on 23 May at the Riva Superyachts Division in Ancona. Following the ‘Caravelle’ and ‘Atlantic’ series motoryachts, Riva 50Metri is the result of collaboration between Officina Italiana Design, the firm founded by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari, and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

With a steel displacement hull and an aluminium superstructure, Riva 50Metri extends across five decks, has a maximum beam of nine metres and can accommodate 10 guests and nine crew members. Its profile features three horizontal bands running from stern to bow, along with the hull’s metallic silver livery.

The design emphasises an indoor-outdoor style of living, where the door to the main lounge opens up completely to form an open space with the cockpit, which flows into the lounge forward and a wide corridor to starboard. The 120sq m sundeck, of which 90sq m are covered by the hard top, includes a dining table with barbecue, sofas, a pop-up TV and hydromassage pool. The interiors feature polished steel components and chiaroscuro with tones of grey and mahogany throughout.

The launch of Riva 50Metri at the Riva Superyachts Division in Ancona was attended by the EMEA-based owner, who already owns another Riva. Also under construction in the Riva Superyachts Division is Riva 54 Metri, the brand’s largest and newest project, scheduled for delivery in 2025.

