Riva to auction off limited edition powerboat for charity One of the Riva Anniversario models will be donated to the charity initiative ‘7 Fund for UNICEF’…

The Riva Anniversario is an impressive combination of details and inspiration drawn from both the Aquariva and the Aquarama. The powerboat pays tribute to the brand’s history and to the two iconic boats that this year celebrate their 60th – Aquarama, and 20th – Aquariva, anniversaries.

Riva Anniversario is a unique 33-foot open powerboat with a magnetic appeal - only 18 units will be produced. The sleek lines of the Anniversario are designed by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design, working in partnership with the Strategic Product Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

The exterior styling is inspired by the Aquariva’s classic silhouette, featuring clean lines, balanced volumes and a series of stylistic details that tap into the Aquarama’s refined style. The boat also features a modern configuration with a colour scheme that includes contrasts between steel, used for various details and trim, and classic Riva aquamarine, alternating with optical white on all the leather upholstery.

The Anniversario model includes a stern platform which is concealed and sheltered by the design of the hull sides. The boat’s profile is also enhanced by the aquamarine waterline, which leads into the white antifouling.

The name is also written in the same lettering style as the famous wooden boats of the 1960s. The protective steel bow cap is joined by the lateral searchlights with their classic steel bracket. The entire aft section on board is occupied by the engine compartment hidden below the classic sun pad, which is upholstered with outdoor leather in alternating aquamarine and white colours. The same leather is also used to upholster both the cockpit and the below-deck area.

Designed for functionality and comfort, the cockpit has a new design featuring a large U-shaped sofa and a central table seating up to eight people. The table has an up-down mechanism so that the space can easily be transformed into one big sunbathing area. Another innovative feature is the design of the mahogany cabinetry, which is integrated into the lower part of the sofa and includes storage and lifestyle accessories. The entire area can be sheltered by the distinctive bimini top.

Turning to the helm station, the dashboard includes two 12-inch digital displays and integrated navigation instruments. Aquarama-inspired vintage features abound, like the Vienna straw storage pocket with steel trim behind the driver’s seat.

The foredeck is clad entirely in polished mahogany planking. Continuing the tradition of hand craftsmanship, all the wooden parts of Anniversario are protected by the Sarnico-based yard’s famous twenty-four coats of varnish. Two deck portholes inspired by the Aquarama, one on either side, bring natural light down below deck.

Below deck, the ambience features leather upholstery with an aquamarine and white colour scheme that matches the ceiling. Riva Anniversario is fitted with an electronically controlled two-speed gearbox that unleashes the power of the two YANMAR 8 LV engines, each with 370 hp. This engine configuration delivers a top speed of 40.5 knots and provides a range of 155 miles at a cruising speed of 36 knots.

The launch of Riva Anniversario also represents an opportunity for Ferretti Group to leave a mark by contributing to a noble cause. Of the 18 unique units of Riva Anniversario being made, one will be immediately donated to the charity initiative “7 Fund for UNICEF”, created by UNICEF and David Beckham to support children around the world with better healthcare, education and protection.

One of the most recent projects undertaken by 7 Fund is to raise funds for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged kids and teens in El Salvador. The silent auction www.ferrettigroupforunicef.com will be open for five months, concluding in Miami next February 16.

