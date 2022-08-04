Fire causes 33m superyacht to sink in Ibiza It has been reported that the fire began in the engine room, fortunately, no injuries have been reported…

Yesterday afternoon (03/08), the 33m Bilgin superyacht ‘Good Vibes’ went up in flames while cruising through the Es Freus marine reserve between Ibiza and Formentera.

A commercial vessel was able to tow the yacht to an empty dock in Ibiza Port so that firefighters could put out the flames.



After fire teams spent five hours attempting to extinguish the flames, the superyacht eventually began sinking. It currently remains half sunk.

El Periódico de España have suggested that the crew were rescued before returning to the port, while the owner and the skipper decided to stay onboard. No injuries have been reported thus far.

