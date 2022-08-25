Wider Yachts announce partnership with MarineMax This news comes just a few weeks after MarineMax announced their acquisition of IGY Marinas …

Wider Yachts and MarineMax have announced a partnership. The American dealer will now be the exclusive North American distributor for Wider’s production line of catamarans.

Wider’s catamaran division already has five units of the new WiderCat92 underway, all set to launch in 2023 and 2024 — two of them for the American market. All of the models will feature a Hybrid Propulsion System. Importantly, the distribution of the catamaran division at Wider will be separate from the company’s superyacht division.

“We are thrilled to be working with MarineMax,” says Marcello Maggi, who heads up W-Fin Sarl, the holding Company that owns 100% of Wider equity. “Their vast network of dealerships and deep experience with yachting and yachtsmen is unsurpassed in the American market. We believe that MarineMax will be able to make Wider a household name among American boaters. Furthermore, we were very impressed by MarineMax’s service capabilities as well as their aftercare, including after-sales assistance and spare-part services. We are confident that MarineMax will keep our catamarans running smoothly, and our customers happy, for many years to come.”

MarineMax Chief Revenue Officer Chuck Cashman comments, “Wider's cutting-edge technologies and luxurious Italian design style strengthen our ability to provide the best customer experience to boat and yacht owners around the world. Their unique offering fits perfectly in our brand lineup, and I know our customers, and team members for that matter, will be excited to get some hands-on interactions with the new WiderCat 92.”

With over 100 locations, MarineMax is one of the largest boat dealerships in the world and now wields unrivalled heft in a number of different sectors across the industry.

Profile links

Wider s.r.l.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.