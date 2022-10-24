Wider announces partnership with Northrop & Johnson Northrop & Johnson, with Joe Foggia as yacht broker, will have exclusive sales and management rights for two models in North America…

Wider has unveiled a partnership with Northrop & Johnson to sell two of its superyachts, a 170ft and a 210ft, both of which currently make up the builder’s superyacht range.

Northrop & Johnson, specifically with Joe Foggia as yacht broker, will have exclusive sales and management rights for the two models in North America.

“We look forward to working with Northrop & Johnson in North America,” said Marcello Maggi, who heads up W-Fin Sarl, the holding company that owns 100% of Wider equity. “We have found that their unrivalled expertise in yacht sales and management, coupled with a deep reach both within the industry and with potential buyers, makes them an excellent match for the vision we have for our superyacht division. Northrop & Johnson’s network is unsurpassed in the industry, and a major reason why we decided to work so closely with them. Furthermore, this agreement mirrors the one that Wider recently entered into with MarineMax, though that partnership is focused on the builder’s catamaran division.”

Part of the vision Maggi mentioned includes Wider’s new facility in Venice, Italy, that is dedicated to the exclusive production of superyachts. That state-of-the-art yard is a hub for mega yachts production. All design and engineering for the yachts is also done in-house thanks to the Centro Stile Wider.

The partnership with Northrop & Johnson is simply a new milestone in Wider: “It’s a match that will catapult Wider a step ahead in our ambitious plans” concludes Marcello Maggi.

