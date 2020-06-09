Moonen Yachts has announced that it has instated a new senior management team at the Dutch shipyard. According to the Moonen team, today’s announcement, which is effective immediately, is in line with the company’s strategy to grow the company and expand the number of yachts in build. Johan Dubbelman has been appointed commercial director, Nick van Zon technical director and Marianne Hendriks is to lead the business as managing director.

“By putting every individual in their strongest position, the new management will be efficient and decisive for the future,” comments director and shareholder Matthew Baxter. “Our business continues to be challenging and extremely promising. Since our start, Louise and I have invested a lot in building yachts on speculation, we are now starting to see amazing results as we notice a growing demand for semi-custom yachts with a short delivery time. Therefore, it is of utmost importance for Moonen Yachts to have a strong, energetic and integrated management team, and I believe that with this new team, we are well prepared to build on the current foundation and strengthen our unique worldwide position in the superyacht market.”

The Moonen team explains that the decision has come at a time “where the company grows on a global scale, and strong strategic leadership will be imperative.” To put emphasis on the growth of the company, the business believes that it needs to maximise focus and it is believed that under the guidance of Marianne Hendriks as managing director, this will be possible.

According to The Superyacht Agency, Moonen has delivered an average of 0.7 vessels per year since 2010. However, throughout this period it is well known that Moonen yachts had experienced financial difficulties after a less than ideal experience with its former owners. However, after having been acquired by Louise and Matthew Baxter in 2019, the Dutch shipyard is already set for its most productive year since 2013.

Speaking with SuperyachtNews in April, Hendriks revealed that, even in light of the various guidelines and protocols imposed on working environments as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, Moonen was still on track to deliver the two projects schedule for completion in 2020. Furthermore, she remained confident that the yard will be able to find buyers for the projects commenting: “The world may have changed, but the beautiful design of a Moonen hasn’t. COVID-19 is not withholding us from our future focus. Yes, it does affect us…but it doesn’t put us in a state of misery.”

To fortify is superyacht proposition the are a number of potential projects on the table including the possibility of another 36m Maritinique, a 42m Marquis, and even potentially a brand-new concept created in collaboration with Harrison-Eidsgaard.

