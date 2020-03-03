Lynx Yachts, the Italian superyacht and support vessel manufacturer, has announced the first sale of its new CROSSOVER 27 model. According to the yard, the new model has been conceived in order to respond to a growing market demand for an intermediate model that combines the large spaces of an explorer vessel and the special features of a support vessel.

The new project, which has a length of 27.4m and a beam of 7.1m, has, according to the yard, been designed to meet the needs of water sports orientated owner. She offers large spaces to accommodate all the necessary toys and amenities, as well as providing space for family and guests on board. Additional features include a beach platform and various other areas that provide direct access to the see.

The interior layout has a master cabin, two guest cabins and accommodation for four crew across two cabins. The main interior feature is a large saloon with direct access to the main deck, which covers a total of 70sqm once toys have been launched.

The sundeck on the first CROSSOVER 27 model will be equipped with a crane, house two Yamaha Wave runners and two stand up jet skis. The main deck will house an Air Nautique 21 and a five metre RIB. The lazarette/toy storage provides ample space for water sports equipment such as SUP, surfboards, canoes, scuba diving equipment and more.

Lynx Yachts will be announcing new models to the CROSSOVER Series in due course to complete the range.

