Italian shipyard, Falcon Yachts, is currently experiencing a renaissance, further to its recent acquisition by the Middle Eastern-based T-Quest Holdings.

The international group began investing in Tuscany in early 2019, acquiring and completely renovating a shipyard facility in the Navicelli district of the Darsena Pisana near Pisa. The industrial production area was converted from a previously abandoned site to a fully functional plant.

The renovation of the Falcon Yachts facility began in January 2019 and ended in November of the same year, and has resulted in an 11,000sqm production plant. The shipyard consists of five slots dedicated to the construction of steel and alloy yachts between 40 and 60 metres in length, with direct access to the water, thanks to its 86m waterfront facility along the canal.

There is also a two-storey building where both administrative and technical offices are located, and the development, thanks to its international investment, led to the creation of 150 direct and indirect jobs in 2019.

Falcon Yachts was established in 1982 as a sister company to the existing Cantieri Navali Falcon Srl. (once Cantieri Navali Versil Srl). Because of its prime location, in the heart of the port area and close to the facilities for launching, it immediately focused on the construction of the larger models of the Falcon range. According to insights provided by The Superyacht Agency, the last yacht built by Falcon Yachts was 31.5m M/Y Falcon 140 in 2010, and the average LOA of the yachts delivered up to that point was 32m.

The completion of the project will see the return of this historic yacht manufacturing brand, and T-Quest Holdings is committed to bringing the brand back to its original level of recognition on both a domestic and international level.

In addition, Falcon Yachts’ production division will now be directed by Massimo Fantozzi, a well-known figure within the Italian yachting industry.

SuperyachtNews will be publishing an interview with further information about what lies ahead for Falcon Yachts further to its new lease of life, alongside insights from T-Quest Holdings, in the coming weeks.

