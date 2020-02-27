After Gulf Craft revealed the design at Monaco Yacht Show 2019, the first unit of the 37m, tri-deck Majesty 120 reportedly took to waters 18th February.



The Majesty 120 can accommodate up to 11 guests across five spacious staterooms in an asymmetric layout with additional space for seven crew.



“This is a momentous day in the proud history of both Gulf Craft and Majesty Yachts. With its efficiency and comfort on board, as well as more usable living space, the Majesty 120 is a superyacht perfectly tailored to suit European and American markets, as well as appealing to our home GCC territories. This truly represents the start of a new era for our company as we strive to bring more to the yachting world with every new product launch”, says Gulf Craft Chief Operating Officer, Paul Gray.





This is the first ever Majesty Yachts model to have its on-board equipment fully electrically powered with no hydraulic systems being used. It features angular lines and contemporary styling courtesy of the shipyard’s in-house design team.



Now ready for delivery, she will make her global premiere at this year’s Dubai International Boat Show 2020.



Taking place 10-14th March, the event will also see The Superyacht Group’s chairman, Martin Redmayne speak at the Dubai International Superyacht Summit, discussing the strategy for developing the region as a superyacht market. There has been notable investment into the Gulf region over recent years and plans for further infrastructure investment in Dubai will certainly put the area on the superyacht map.

