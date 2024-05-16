Fire ravages Croatian marina
Over 20 boats have been destroyed in a blaze that ravaged a Croatian marina in the early hours of Wednesday morning…
Image credit: Municipality of Medulin
The town of Medulin, Croatia, was shaken by a fire that ravaged its marina yesterday (15 May), destroying more than 20 yachts and causing environmental damage to the surrounding area.
The blaze was reported in the early hours of the morning, with firefighters quickly responding at around 03:55. According to a statement from local government authorities, 15 brave individuals arrived on the scene and began the arduous task of separating the affected vessels and extinguishing the flames.
The Mayor of Medulin, Ivan Kirac, was also present from the onset, providing support and coordination with emergency services.
“An unprecedented tragedy has befallen Medulin, our port and our ships,” says Kirac. “Although the port itself is under the authority of the Port Authority of Pula, we feel a great responsibility and the need to make ourselves available to repair the damage as soon as possible.”
Image credit: Municipality of Medulin
The Port Authority of Pula played a pivotal role in the firefighting efforts, working to salvage as much as possible. Some locals, in a display of near “insane” courage, dived into the sea, untying ships and manoeuvring their own vessels to push away flares, risking their lives to prevent the further spread of the fire. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.
The Municipality of Medulin has extended its gratitude to its firefighters, Port Authority staff, employees of Buža, members of the Medulin Volunteer Fire Department (DVD Medulin) and all the locals who pitched in, calling their collective efforts “nothing short of heroic”.
“The difficult night is behind us, but I must thank all the locals, services, and everyone who helped save as many boats as possible last night,” adds Kirac. “Things like this must not be repeated, and I call on all competent state services to take prompt and coordinated action.”
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
Image credit: Municipality of Medulin
