ISA launches 45m ARIA SF This launch represents ISA's first and only scheduled launch/delivery for 2022…

ISA, one of the Palumbo Superyachts brands, has announced the launch of 45m ARIA SF, the latest vessel in its ISA Granturismo (GT) series. The naval architecture was developed by Palumbo Superyachts technical team, the exterior design is by Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi, while the interior styling was completed by Luca Dini Design & Architecture.

"A heartfelt thanks to the owner who actively participated in the construction of this new model, enhancing it with innovation and technology,” comments Giuseppe Palumbo, director of Palumbo Superyachts. “The launch of ISA GT 45 emphasizes an extremely active time of our company. The Ancona shipyard is operating at full capacity with all its slots booked, which is why we have diverted to our Savona production site the construction of two other self-financed boats.”

ISA GT 45 has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure and can accommodate up to 10 guests across five cabins. With two CAT C32 ACERT engines of 1318hp/970kW each, ARIA SF can reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots. ISA GT 45 M/Y Aria SF will have her world premiere at the next Cannes and Monaco 2022 boat shows.

According to The Superyacht Agency, the launch of ARIA SF represents the first launch of the year for ISA and according to the yard's order book, she will be the only superyacht delivered from the yard in 2022. In fact, Palumbo Superyachts only has two deliveries scheduled in 2022. However, in 2023 the shipyard group is expecting a bumper year with six projects scheduled for delivery.

Profile links

ISA Yachts

Luca Dini Design

Palumbo Superyachts

Team for design - Enrico Gobbi

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.