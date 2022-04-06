New Codecasa 43 under construction in Viareggio The project is due for completion in 2024...…

Codecasa Shipyards have today announced that construction of a new Codecasa 43 has begun. Hull C124 is the sixth unit in the successful 43-metre custom-made series.

Designed by the in-house technical team at Codecasa, the project has a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, with the construction process commencing immediately on speculation.

Across three spacious decks the unit contains two salons, with four large guest cabins and one owner suite located on the forward main deck. It's crew will have use of four twin cabins, and a separate cabin for the captain. With an internal volume of just below 500 gross tonnage, the C124 has a range of 4,000 nautical miles, at an 11 knots cruising speed, offering safe and comfortable navigation at sea in any weather conditions.

Delivery of the C124 is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

This is the third project now in-build at the Viareggio yard, taking the total LOA under construction to almost 150 metres. A Codecasa 43 is expected to be completed in July of this year, and a Codecasa 58-metre is due to hit the waters in 2023. These three additions to the Codecasa fleet will increase its manufactured LOA by almost 6%. Upon completion, the Codecasa fleet will stand at 61 units, with an average LOA of 45.1 metres.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency’s intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency’s various offerings, click here.

Profile links

Codecasa

Yacht: CODECASA 43 C124 Builder: CODECASA Delivered: 2024 Status: In Build

Length: 43.00m Beam: 9.00m Draught: 2.60m



Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.