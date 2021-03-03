Baltic Yachts has been commissioned to build an ultra lightweight, 111ft superyacht described as ‘one of the most extreme projects Baltic has undertaken’. Designed for fast coastal and offshore sailing, the Baltic 111 Custom will begin construction in April.



The new yacht is an extremely weight-sensitive project, a key reason why Baltic Yachts was selected as builder. The company’s proven track record and expertise in calculating weight, monitoring it during build and achieving design targets were decisive in the choice of builder.

Baltic Yachts CEO Anders Kurtén, comments; “This stunning new yacht will break new ground in leading-edge technology, a challenge I am confident the entire Baltic family is ready to meet. Winning this contract reflects our almost 50-year pledge to build light, stiff and fast. We can’t wait to get started!”

Baltic Yachts will be working with a highly-skilled team assembled by designer Jarkko Jämsén, including in-demand Spanish race boat naval architects Botin Partners, and with structural engineering provided by PURE Design and Engineering. Project manager Sam Evans and project co-ordinator Mattias Svenlin will lead Baltic’s internal team, while externally A2B Marine Projects will be responsible for project management.



Interior and exterior design are by award-winning Finnish designer Jarkko Jämsén. With light weight and performance the over-arching features of the project, the new yacht’s interior will be minimalist and modern in style.



To save weight, the yacht’s structure will be used as part of the interior and materials like bamboo and rattan will feature in the finish. A luxury interior with a fully-fitted galley and air conditioning throughout will add to the challenge of hitting weight targets with precision.



The Baltic 111 Custom is scheduled to launch in May 2023.

