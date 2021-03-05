Since its inception, Quantum Marine Stabilizers has worked to redefine what is possible from stabilisers, and the baseline for what we think of as comfort onboard has shifted. This is largely thanks to the innovations from the team at Quantum over the past four decades.

Quantum Zero Speed™ revolutionized the yachting community, dating back to the year 2000. Zero Speed™ stabilization represents a feature that is available on Quantum’s other patented stabilizer products: the XT™ Fin, MAGLift™ Rotor and Dyna-Foil™, to date, Quantum systems are installed on 85% of the superyacht vessels over 55m+.

Reliable Zero Speed™ performance is difficult. The act of stabilising a vessel, with no forward momentum, requires complex engineering and customised algorithms that control the fin or rotor underwater. Pioneered by Quantum, like all great inventions, “turn on the zero speeds” has become a well-known industry term. Whether underway or at Zero Speed™, some of the factors that are used to develop the algorithms are: the natural roll period, vessel speed, metacentric height (GM), gross tonnage (GT), sea direction and wave height.

Innovation is about taking risks. “Over time, innovations come in the form of refinements or improvements to existing products and technologies,” states John Allen, President & CEO. “In Quantum’s case, these innovations would likely relate to either performance, power or sound/vibration. Not every attempt at R&D pays off. You can have an idea, commit the time and financial resources to a new idea, invest in engineering and after that, testing in the form of model tests or computational fluid dynamics (CFD), only to find the results disappointing.” This scenario happened when Quantum considered entering the electric stabiliser market. After years of research and development, it became evident that there was no benefit to the owner in the 50m+ market.

The Results:

- The flux in loads on the generators required the need for large capacitor banks to minimize extreme power fluctuations

- The capacitor banks posed electrochemical dangers when located in confined spaces

- The limited harmonic distortion typically acceptable requires a significant financial investment in catchers and electronic filters

- Any reverse flowing energy originating from forces acting on the fin(s) needs to be absorbed or ideally stored back in an electrical system



Quantum concluded that in the 50m+ market, an electric stabiliser was less efficient with real safety concerns, so for now, hydraulics rein over electric. Of equal importance in innovation, is knowing when to refocus, even momentarily, placing value in learning and growing along the way.

Beyond those findings with electric stabilizers, Quantum has maintained the ability to adapt and customize its systems to suit the needs and interests of owners in the larger, 70m+ market.

This philosophy and practice has paid off, with Quantum currently on six projects over 100m, using a combination of XT™ Fins forward and MAGLift™ Rotors aft.

Allen states, “The benefits are quite considerable...but getting the first one sold, was far from easy. Everyone wants to see a “track record,” but finding the first runner is difficult. Now we have a proven, high performance solution for the growing 100m+ market.”

In equal measure, a part of the innovation process for Quantum is knowing when to refocus. Having the foresight to let go of an idea, even momentarily, evaluate it within a broader context can have its residual benefits. As Allen points out, "sometimes even the best-sounding ideas need to be seen with some fresh perspective."

For almost 40 years, Quantum has been willing to take on the risk, reducing profits as it thrives on innovation. It is a balance between risk and reward for the end-user that is the key to survival. As the fleet increases in the scale of both vessel and operation, Quantum is prepared to meet the expectations of what it means to 'keep it smooth.’

Model testing image from the MARIN, photo credit MARIN

Stabilizer Room – 73m – photo credit to Voyage Photography/Eric Gurnitz

