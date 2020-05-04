Heesen introduces the market to Project Altea, the latest in its 5000 Aluminium FDHF class. Project Altea is a 50m aluminium superyacht below 500GT and the second vessel built on the design and engineering platform of Nova Plus. Her FDHF hull offers fast and efficient performance will a shallow draft of only 2.15m. Her exterior design is penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and is characterised by a long waterline and floor-to-ceiling windows in keeps with one of today’s central superyacht design trends. A gently reversed stem with spray rails gives a distinctive form.

Thanks to two MTU 12V 2000 M72 main engines of 1,080kW each, she will reach a top speed of 19.5 knots and will have a range of 3,750 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots. These characteristics make Project Altea one of the fastest and most economical motor yachts in her class according to Heesen.

Project Altea's main salon

She will accommodate 12 guests across almost 350sqm with six staterooms catered to by nine crew in five cabins. Italian designer Cristiano Gatto created a tranquil and warm interior design with a “crowd-pleaser décor that invites guests to relax and unwind after an active day at sea”.

Stained Canalleto and American walnut are the main veneers used for both the flooring and the walls. Textured leathers and custom carpets by Luxury Pride provide a tactile element to the guest experience. Gatto and his team have created bespoke soft furnishings to add a greater sense of comfort and exclusivity. Top tier materials, such as silk and velvet, are paired with fine details and leather trims to create an elegant and unconventional contrast.

Project Altea's owner stateroom

Heesen Interiors, the shipyards own cabinetry company, has recently completed the interior mock-up for Altea. Clients are now able to get a greater sense of the project’s look and feel with regards materials, finishes and lighting. Additionally, the one-to-one mock up offer the opportunity to test and fine tune the engineering behind the interior spaces, resulting in more rigorous and efficient construction and installation timings.

Project Altea is on schedule and available for delivery in Spring 2021.

According to The Superyacht Agency, over the last 10 years Heesen has delivered an average of four vessels per year, with the Dutch outfit peaking in 2011 when it delivered six projects. With two projects already launched in 2020, Heesen is set to match its average annual delivery figures with four projects due for delivery in 2020, this does however assume that the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a profound effect on delivery schedules. With a further four projects scheduled for delivery in 2021 and three other projects due in 2020, Heesen’s order book looks incredibly stable as it has done over the past decade.

