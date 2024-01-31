Heesen delivers Iris Blue The Dutch shipyard’s latest yacht from its new 55-metre series cruised through its sea trials before its delivery, despite challenging weather conditions…

Heesen has successfully delivered Iris Blue, the inaugural yacht of its redesigned 55-metre Steel series after rigorous testing in the North Sea. Formerly known as Project Apollo, the 760 GT yacht was initially launched in 2024 and showcases exterior design by Omega Architects and interior design by Luca Dini Design.

Niels Vaessen, Heesen's CEO, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Heesen 55-metre Steel is a unique and highly competitive design. We believe in this established design platform and have collaborated with Omega and Luca Dini to craft a yacht that caters to the refined tastes of clients valuing Dutch quality with an expedited delivery time.”

During the three-day sea trials, Iris Blue successfully met all required specifications and the tests proceeded according to plan. On the second day of trials, the yacht underwent testing in challenging sea conditions, contending with waves up to 1.7 metres from the north to northwest and westerly to north-westerly winds with gusts up to 28 knots.

According to the shipyard, Iris Blue demonstrated exceptional responsiveness, promptly following steering commands. The use of large rudders in conjunction with a robust steering unit facilitated quick reactions, aided by the high pitch of the propellers. Heesen notes that the captain felt confident, even while navigating in strong wind conditions due to these adaptations.

Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, the original designer of this series, spearheaded the exterior restyling. “As much as we love our original design with the vertical windows, we felt it was time to take an evolutionary step.

“We opted for a larger expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass, without mullions in the main saloon. Then, we took the opportunity to give a slightly more aggressive look to the profile by using continuous sheets of tinted glass.” The design revisitation lends the yacht a more assertive stance on the water, he adds

The layout of the 55-metre series has been reassessed, featuring a larger sundeck with a bar around the forward whirlpool. Furthermore, the owner’s quarters now incorporate a veranda on the starboard side.

On the main deck, the central atrium has been modernised, featuring a wider and revised main staircase. An additional companionway has been added from the wheelhouse deck to the sun deck, enhancing crew access.

“Iris Blue is a wonderful addition to our fleet, and we wish the owners and her crew many days of happy sailing,” added Vaessen.

