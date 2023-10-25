Gelliceaux takes to the sea Southern Wind’s latest hybrid project has been delivered to its new owners as it departs from Cape Town…

Gelliceaux has set sail from Cape Town as it leaves the Southern Wind shipyard with its new owners and crew and embarks on a high-seas circumnavigation of the globe.

“It's incredibly rewarding to see and experience the boat we have created together. Gelliceaux is a beauty,” says the owner. “She will be great fun when cruising and should prove to be a beast when appropriately challenged.”

Gelliceaux is the first unit of the new SW108 series to be completed by the South African shipyard. Its Project Manager, Sebastian Allebrodt of A2B Marine, says building his first 36m “smart custom” Southern Wind has been an informative experience on how an owner can make their mark on a serial production hull.

“The smart custom gives a client a platform, a hull, which is already proven, and within that platform, he's able to change things such as the interior layout, to a certain degree, or even change the performance characteristics of the boat,” he says.

“We've chosen a deeper keel, a higher sail plan, more sail area. So especially for clients who get into this market, into this size of boat for the first time, it's a really good step in which they can rely on a platform that is proven.”

To achieve the light wind performance desired by the owners, the sail area was increased by 7%, as well as the righting moment by 18% by fitting a larger bulb on the lifting keel compared to a standard SW108.

“This yacht is a genuine marvel of sustainable sailing, capable of generating an impressive 35 kW while sailing at 16 knots and 25 kW while gliding at 14 knots,” says Yann Dabbadie, Technical Manager, Southern Winds. “When sailing at a speed of 10 knots or higher, Gelliceaux could virtually extend her range indefinitely while retaining all the amenities on board.”

Gelliceaux’s first stop is Namibia, where it is currently offshore hydro-generating electricity through the BAE Hybrigen System. At its helm for its maiden voyage is Captain Mariano Sotelo. For the veteran seafarer, the project consummated everything the owner and the team wanted from a yacht.

“I think the custom part of the building is very hard to achieve, and what we have built is a beautiful boat that is safe to sail with his family, friends, and all the crew if we do a regatta somewhere in the Caribbean,” he says. “This boat is just one of the most beautiful boats not only to have been built in South Africa but worldwide.”

