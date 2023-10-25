Gelliceaux takes to the sea
Southern Wind’s latest hybrid project has been delivered to its new owners as it departs from Cape Town…
Gelliceaux has set sail from Cape Town as it leaves the Southern Wind shipyard with its new owners and crew and embarks on a high-seas circumnavigation of the globe.
“It's incredibly rewarding to see and experience the boat we have created together. Gelliceaux is a beauty,” says the owner. “She will be great fun when cruising and should prove to be a beast when appropriately challenged.”
Gelliceaux is the first unit of the new SW108 series to be completed by the South African shipyard. Its Project Manager, Sebastian Allebrodt of A2B Marine, says building his first 36m “smart custom” Southern Wind has been an informative experience on how an owner can make their mark on a serial production hull.
“The smart custom gives a client a platform, a hull, which is already proven, and within that platform, he's able to change things such as the interior layout, to a certain degree, or even change the performance characteristics of the boat,” he says.
“We've chosen a deeper keel, a higher sail plan, more sail area. So especially for clients who get into this market, into this size of boat for the first time, it's a really good step in which they can rely on a platform that is proven.”
To achieve the light wind performance desired by the owners, the sail area was increased by 7%, as well as the righting moment by 18% by fitting a larger bulb on the lifting keel compared to a standard SW108.
“This yacht is a genuine marvel of sustainable sailing, capable of generating an impressive 35 kW while sailing at 16 knots and 25 kW while gliding at 14 knots,” says Yann Dabbadie, Technical Manager, Southern Winds. “When sailing at a speed of 10 knots or higher, Gelliceaux could virtually extend her range indefinitely while retaining all the amenities on board.”
Gelliceaux’s first stop is Namibia, where it is currently offshore hydro-generating electricity through the BAE Hybrigen System. At its helm for its maiden voyage is Captain Mariano Sotelo. For the veteran seafarer, the project consummated everything the owner and the team wanted from a yacht.
“I think the custom part of the building is very hard to achieve, and what we have built is a beautiful boat that is safe to sail with his family, friends, and all the crew if we do a regatta somewhere in the Caribbean,” he says. “This boat is just one of the most beautiful boats not only to have been built in South Africa but worldwide.”
Profile links
35.50m 7.51m 6.20m 120
Nauta Design
Nauta Design
Farr Yacht Design
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Sustainability is not always compromise
Sustainability doesn't always have to be solely for the sake of people and the planet
Opinion
Rossinavi delivers 50m No Stress Two
Rossinavi enters a new era with the delivery of its first hybrid motoryacht
Fleet
CRN unveils 70m Project Thunderball
New details on the 70m steel and aluminium custom motoryacht currently under construction at the Ancona yard
Fleet
Moonflower 72 on schedule
Wider Yachts has joined the hull and superstructure of its 72m custom project this week, keeping it on track for delivery in 2025
Fleet
Raven on sea trials
The Finnish shipyard’s new custom yacht is currently undertaking preliminary trials, with its foils to be fitted for further testing later this year
Fleet
Southern Wind launches 33m Gelliceaux
The Cape-Town based shipbuilder has completed the first vessel from its SW108 Hybrid series
Fleet
Related news
Sustainability is not always compromise
1 week ago
Rossinavi delivers 50m No Stress Two
2 months ago
CRN unveils 70m Project Thunderball
2 months ago
Moonflower 72 on schedule
2 months ago
Raven on sea trials
2 months ago
Southern Wind launches 33m Gelliceaux
3 months ago
Volvo Penta launches new IPS 40 drive
5 months ago