Out now! The Pacific Tour - Part Two

The latest episode of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour is out now! The second instalment of a two-part episode showcases some of the highlights from the second and third days in the wilds of the Pacific North West.

Heading into the pristine old-growth forests for which Vancouver Island is famous was the perfect time to realign our focus away from our time on the water. The John Dean Provincial Park is noted for its virgin old-growth douglas-fir and western red cedar, with large specimens up to 70 m in height (taller than the tallest tree in the UK and the tallest conifer in all of Europe). Some of the last of these ancient ecosystems remaining on Vancouver Island, it was the perfect setting to explore some blue sky thinking under the green canopy.

The candour of our delegates and honest appraisals of some of the industry's shortcomings drove the conversation to unexpected places. Breaking away into focus groups scattered through the trees, we discuss the industry’s perception problem, and how to tackle it through actions rather the words, with regional sponsor of The Pacific Tour, Arksen, and its Head of Marketing, Eleanor Briggs. Steve Sidwell, the owner of the 34m Ascente, our hosts on Day One, posited the idea of a British Columbia ‘net positive superyachting association’ where owners, captains and crews can demonstrate the positive impact that they have, and be accountable if they are not.

Day Three saw us explore the wild and windswept shores of Island View Beach. Many of the colossal trees that played host to us on the previous day conclude their natural cycle as the giant and weather-worn logs that line the beach. A perfect medium to build with, the task for the delegates was simple - construct a discussion area where we can map out the road forward for the region and changes that can drive sustainable growth in the industry. However, with that many top designers, captains and flag states present, we should have anticipated that things may get creative.

This was also were also where I had the chance to reflect on the cruising potential of the Pacific North West, as The Pacific Tour wound down in the afternoon sun. “If you have a 50m boat, there is no reason that you cant get here,” says Ted McCumber, Managing Director, Feadship USA. “They are saying there are about 27 superyachts a season up here. There should be 270 superyachts a season!”

“The whole way up from Panama is an adventure." McCumber continues, "The Sea of Cortez and this area are the two most beautiful places that you would ever want to cruise, the amount of wildlife, there is just nothing like it.”

Todd Phillips, Managing Director of Marine Group Boatworks, regional sponsor of The Pacific Tour concludes, “We talk about the ‘what if’ at this event. What if there was a central clearing house phone number, that is run by the trade association, or the USA superyacht association. As soon as we find out you are heading further north (after Panama), we hand you off to the next vendor. All you really need is that one number.”



The full Superyacht Forum Live - Pacific Tour films can be found here.

