VIDEO: 49m S/Y Eleonora E sinks following collision with supply vessel No injuries reported after Eleonora E is struck by a 60m supply vessel in Port Tarraco…

Image credit: @PortTarragona

At roughly 8.15 am local time, the 49m replica of a classic 1910 schooner sunk after being struck by the 60m supply vessel ‘Punta Mayor’ in Port Tarraco. The vessel became submerged in less than half an hour and the cause for the collision came after the vessel 'Punta Mayor' started an exit manoeuvre and found that the main engines were blocked with the engine in reverse.

The captain of the supply vessel attempted to prevent the collision by stopping the main engines and anchoring the vessel with both anchors.



The superyacht was moored when the collision took place and the fire brigade and Guardia Civil have been dispatched to aid the ongoing situation.

Unfortunately, the efforts of the captain onboard Eleonora E weren’t enough to save the sailing yacht. Eleonora E was struck on the midship of the starboard side of the hull. Luckily no injuries have been reported from either Eleonora E or Punta Mayor.

En aquests moments, els @bomberscat inspeccionen el vaixell sinistrat per, posteriorment, assegurar-lo amb caps nous. pic.twitter.com/FRtlBSzWDs — Port Tarragona (@PortTarragona) June 10, 2022



The port has placed barriers around the sunken superyacht to prevent any fuel spills or further collisions with other vessels in the area.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.