Silent Yachts boosts production The electric multihull manufacturer has several new launches scheduled in 2023 after consolidating ownership of its Italian shipyard…

SILENT-YACHTS, now the sole owner of the shipyard, has refined its production process and expanded its team in response to increased sales. The Fano yard, encompassing 22,000 sqm of covered space and an equal exterior surface, primarily focuses on the production of the SILENT 60 series - fully electric, solar-powered catamarans. Additional models in the SILENT series are under construction in Turkey.

Michael and Heike Kohler at the Fano facility

SILENT-YACHTS' CEO Michael Köhler elaborated on the production process improvements since the company took over the facility. “The GRP hulls and superstructures are produced and assembled in one shed, then transferred to another for installation of the technical equipment and interior furniture, next door to the outfitting shed we have a large warehouse for storing components and materials. Since fully acquiring the facility, the focus has been establishing a thoroughly reliable and efficient series production process.”

The launch schedule includes unique models such as a two-deck version of the SILENT 62 and the first SILENT 62 3-deck. The 3-deck version, debuting in late summer, offers an extra deck instead of the standard flybridge and a two-foot extension of the hull length.

More than 15 SILENT 60 yachts are queued for construction in Italy. The company aims to increase production in 2024 to one new unit per month.

According to a statement, the fully electric SILENT TENDER series production will also be based at the Fano shipyard. The range, which was first showcased at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, includes the SILENT TENDER 400, 450, and 520 models, all with electric jet propulsion.

