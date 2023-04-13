 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - ALVA Yachts announces OCEAN ECO 90 H2

By SuperyachtNews

The 27.5m fuelless catamaran will be available with a fully electric drive, hydrogen fuel cells and wing sails…

German electric solar catamaran builder, ALVA Yachts, announces fuelless 90ft catamaran with wingsails, the OCEAN ECO 90 H2. Expected to be on the water in late 2024, ALVA Yachts hopes the OCEAN ECO 90 H2 will demonstrate the potential of sustainable, zero-emission yachting.

The OCEAN ECO 90 H2 will be powered by twin electric motors and a 500+ kWh battery pack. The battery pack will be charged by 200m2 of solar panels and a hydrogen fuel cell range extender, supplied by EODev and integrated by SECO Marine. The OCEAN ECO 90 H2 will be fitted with Ayro's Oceanwings© wind propulsion system, utilizing wind sensors on the wing sails to adjust the wingsail angle of attack and camber for optimal performance.

The vessel's owner plans to use the OCEAN ECO 90 H2 for private and corporate events and chartering. ALVA Yachts is collaborating with classification partner DNV and engineering partner iYacht. The collaboration enables the exploration of new technologies and addresses advanced engineering challenges. "A superyacht that can operate without fossil fuel is something we could only dream of," says Holger Henn, CEO of ALVA Yachts. "But with the help of strong partners and a lot of effort from the ALVA team, we want to show what is possible in boat building today."

 

