Dynamic Supercats, sister company to Dynamic Boats, has announced the sale of 38m catamaran Project Garfield. The project promises to set a new standard for vessels in its class. The owners of the project commissioned it in a bid to create something that would deliver what they desired in a yacht, offering something more substantial and suitable than their current 25m yacht. Working closely with the owner’s representative and build Captain Jon Bellemare, the owners explored various options on the brokerage market but nothing met their specific needs.

The requirements included a sailing catamaran with a shallow draught, high cross deck and freeboard, large expansive outdoor spaces on every level, accommodation for up to 12 guests with large dining and communal areas, all while offering close proximity to the waterline. Painstaking hours have been spent by the owner and Captain Bellemare over the past three years in order to whittle down the requirements for the catamaran that became Project Garfield. According to Captain Bellemare, the development of Garfield’s layout with Cantu Design and DFD Design over the last couple of years required thinking “outside the box”. Bellemare elaborates:

“We struggled to find something that checked all the boxes and gave the owner the feel and features they desired to have on board. Additionally, they want to venture to remote parts of the world in the future as a family. These items and more all came into play when developing this cat,”



Cantu Design delivered the layout and exterior design in keeping with the lifestyle and tastes of the owner. Key requirements included ample outdoor entertaining spaces and water access from the owner's cabin. The latter was of particular importance due to the owner's desire for closeness to the sea and to feel that they were actually on a boat and not in a hotel. The choice to lower the aft tender platform to the water creates a seamless full-beam beach club, directly accessible from the aft staterooms. Other key design features include the pilothouse, the versatility of the cabins, of which three offer the size and layout worthy of being the master, and the king foredeck seating area.

“We created a timeless exterior with flowing curves and large open spaces, you truly feel like you have an open deck to play on” says John Cantu.

From a technical perspective, the new build had to meet certain performance attributes. Offering a high top speed north of 14 knots, Garfield is capable of making trans-Pacific crossings under power, thus accounting for worst-case scenarios. A diesel-electric propulsion system maximises interior volume while reducing noise when running or at anchor. This provides a more sustainable solution to the traditional diesel alternative while also offering 24-hour silent running when at anchor.

The uniqueness of Garfield is demonstrated by particular features that were made to work around engineering solutions such as the retractable centreboards, a massive tender platform, and a tall cross deck clearance. These were all key aspects for the new build in order to meet the owner’s design brief.

A well known disadvantage of a catamaran is that there is less interior volume available within the hulls than on a motoryacht of equivalent size. Garfield makes up for the lack of interior with its large common spaces. The large beam of the project allows for a much larger interior space in the main salon. “We put the galley on the main deck next to the salon, as this experience was important to the owners and the way in which they like to entertain family and friends,” says Cantu.

“It has taken our team three years to get to this point. I am extremely proud and satisfied with the final design and layout that our team came up with for Project Garfield. Dynamic Supercats has developed an amazing yacht that will work exceptionally well for the ownership and guests in the near future,” says Captain Bellemare.

