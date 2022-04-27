Dörries Yachts to build a 100m superyacht Dörries Yachts has signed a contract to construct a 100m-plus superyacht for an American tech-billionaire.…

Dörries Yachts’ 100m-plus project has been intentionally kept secretive at the owner’s request. Dörries Yachts has been a shipyard on demand for a few years now, the concept of ‘shipyard on demand’ is, according to the yard, designed to be able to reduce costs without adverse effects on quality and delivery times.

“Shipyard on demand means that we do not have our own facilities and, apart from a core team, we do not employ permanent staff. As a result, we have to allocate only reasonably low general costs. Possible capacity constraints are met by collaborating with a consortium of experienced German and Dutch companies actively engaged in the yacht market,” explains Dörries Yachts.

“Low general costs and moderate profit rates combined with performance-based workflows, professional project management and passionate stakeholders enable Dörries Yachts to offer luxury motor yachts “made in Germany” at very competitive sales prices.”

While not owning any facilities itself, Dörries Yachts has secured access to multiple facilities in Brehemahaven where the construction for this particular project will take place. The superyacht is set to be delivered in 2025.

According to The Superyacht New Build Report, the 90m-plus sector has arguably been the most unpredictable and unstable sector of the market due to the limited potential clients who can actually afford such a vessel. Although the number of 90m-plus yachts delivered annually has gradually increased, the sector accounts for only a very small percentage of the market as a whole, yet it receives an even share of the attention due to the sheer scale and complexity of each project.

As the size increases to over 100m-plus the share of the market continues to shrink. Nevertheless, the near future for the 100m-plus sector looks strong, with 19 projects in the order book in total. However, with this sector of the market having the greatest exposure to Russian clients, some question markets remain over the continued viability of some of these projects. Will they cease entirely, or simply be put on hold?

