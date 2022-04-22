Custom Line launches 33m Renewal 3 Renewal 3 is the first Custom Line Navetta 33 launched in 2022…

Built at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, Renewal 3 has hit the water, the latest Custom Line launch.

Characterised by its white hull and bulbous bow, this superyacht with an overall length of 33m and a beam of 7.52m delivers strong performance in terms of seaworthiness and stability. All four decks feature generously sized spaces: the large lounges on the main and upper decks, along with spacious exteriors, while the owners suite on the main deck along with the four guest cabins on the lower deck provide privacy for guests.

M/Y “Renewal 3” plays on contrasting woods in the interior design: grey with white veining for the walls and furnishings and dark brown for the parquet, with satin-finish metal and Arabescato Carrara marble. The onboard spaces are enhanced by large windows on every deck. The interior design was supervised by the European owner in tandem with the strategic Custom Line Atelier.

M/Y “Renewal 3”, a Custom Line Navetta 33, is the result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, which handled the naval architecture, while the design and construction were developed by the project team assigned to the owner and made up of technical personnel, engineers, architects and highly skilled craftsmen.

The above graph highlights Custom Line's deliveries since 2015 and their average LOA(m). In the seven years between 2015 and 2022 Custom Line have on average made nine deliveries per year. So far in 2022, they have already delivered two projects, with a significant amount still in-build and due throughout the year.

