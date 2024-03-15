Damen Yachting launches Five Oceans The second Yacht Support 53 has hit the water at Damen Yachting's Antalya shipyard…

The 53m Five Oceans (YS5302) is the lastest in Damen Yachting's Yacht Support 53 range. It has naval architecture, interior and exterior design from Damen Yachting and is designed to carry eight guests and 10 crew. This is the second hull in the series, with the first, Bad Company Support, launched in 2022.

“You can sleep on it, fly off of it and move it. For us the Yacht Support is a platform that enables us to do all the incredible things we wanted to do,” comments Tommy Allen, Owner YS53 Five Oceans. For the full interview with Mr Allen, please see the Damen Yachting YS Insider series below.



Rob Dolling, Founder & CEO at Verpeka Dolling Superyachts, the Monaco-based yacht sales and charter company, assisted the Owner with the sale, project managed the build on the Owner’s side and will manage the vessel’s onward operation, comments, “This new, next generation Yacht Support platform is very well thought out and engineered, presenting the perfect platform for the ambitious global plans the Owner has for Five Oceans. All our requests and changes, some admittedly quite elaborate, were always well received and seamlessly integrated with precision into the impressive end result.”

Jan van Hogerwou, Commercial Executive at Damen Yachting, has worked with the Owner on this project since the outset, and concludes: “We are proud to be launching this very special 53-metre Yacht Support today. Seeing her out in the open and ready for the final stages of her build before her delivery just a couple of months from now is the start of something truly exciting.

