Abeking & Rasmussen launches 118m hull The motor yacht is the largest project to date at the German shipyard and is expected to be delivered in 2023…

New details and images have been released of the colossal new build project underway at Abeking & Rasmussen. The Black hull of the 118m motor yacht has been floated, marking a milestone in its journey to delivery in 2023. The largest yacht to date from Abeking & Rasmussen, hull no. 6507 is entering the final stages of the build process.

The naval architecture has been completed by the in-house team at Abeking & Rasmussen, with project management from Cornelsen & Partner and both interior and exterior design from Joseph Dirand Architecture, Paris. André Jonker - Senior Project Manager at Abeking & Rasmussen comments, "The work has more than paid off. We have once again succeeded in building an exceptional yacht."

Sales Director Till von Krause adds, "This yacht impresses with its iconic and clear design. Furthermore, the experts from Joseph Dirand Architecture in Paris, who are responsible for the exterior and interior design, have done a super job."



The North American owner chose Cornelsen & Partner based in Germany to execute the project management and owner representation on his behalf. The below graphic shows Abeking & Rasmussen's deliveries and forecast, courtesy of The Superyacht Agency.

