Dutch shipbuilding brand, Damen, has launched the latest 55m Yacht Support vessel, from its facility in Antalya, Turkey. The new project, named Blue Ocean, is the eighth launch from the 55m YS 5009 range and will be available for delivery in spring 2020.



According to the shipyard, “she is the first yacht support [vessel] built with a large multipurpose main deck hangar, which can be used for submersible and dive operations, or as a vehicle garage or workshop.” As her name suggests, the new 55m has been specifically configured for adventure as well as superyacht support and features, what Damen refers to as an ‘Adventure Centre’ on board, with a fully fledged dive centre.



Blue Ocean has the capacity for eight guests on board, and is also designed to act as an ‘overflow’ accommodation option from the mothership if required. The new launch has a range of 5,000 nautical miles at 10 knots, but can also reach speeds over 20 knots.

Proving the success of the range, Damen has now launched 17 yacht support vessels since the line was first introduced in 2010. Last year the shipyard signed its largest yacht support vessel to date, at 75m, which is scheduled for delivery in 2022.

As well as additional support to the mothership, an article in the most recent edition of The Superyacht Tenders Report, examined how support vessels such as the Damen’s Yacht Support range can be more cost effective for owners who require more storage space. Within the report, We examine the growing dependence on yacht support vessels to host the increasing number of tenders and toys that the new generation of owners are in favour of.

Images: Tom van Oossanen

