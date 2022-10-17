Conrad Yachts launches 44m ACE The motor yacht is the largest superyacht built at the Polish shipyard…

The latest launch at the Conrad shipyard in Gdansk, Poland, ACE has been built for a Swiss owner in a sale brokered by Luxury Charter Group. ACE is part of the Conrad C144S series, and is a larger continuation of semi-custom builds at Conrad after the 40m VIATORIS, launched in 2018.

The exterior design is from Reymond Langton Design, the naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design, and the interior spaces are from m2atelier, Milan. During the build, construction was supervised by Nicolai Yacht Consulting & Project Management.

ACE has a volume of 494 GT with steel and aluminium construction, supervised by Nicolai Yacht Consulting & Project Management. From 2023, ACE will be available for charter in the Mediterranean through Luxury Charter Group.

Profile links

Conrad Shipyard

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.