Custom Line 120’ M/Y Someday launches The ninth hull in the 120 series has entered the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona…

The Custom Line 120’ M/Y Someday was launched on 20 April at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona. Naval architecture is by the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, with both exterior styling and interior design by Francesco Paszkowski Design. The Custom Line Atelier worked closely with the owner – from the EMEA region – to understand and interpret the style desired.

The ninth hull in the brand’s planing line, Someday has a length of 38.36m and a beam of 7.65m. The exterior and interior settings are connected through large hull windows and floor-to-ceiling glazing on deck. Examples of the personalised design of the yacht are the flybridge, where a hydromassage tub and sun loungers are incorporated in the same structure, and the layout of the master bathroom, with a side shower and a washbasin unit complemented by a large central mirror.

The design of the interiors is characterised by minimalism and refinement to enhance natural light. The furnishings and decor are also designed according to the owner’s style and taste, and feature renowned design brands with the highest quality materials such as Arabescato Carrara marble, leather and matt-effect lacquered wood.

