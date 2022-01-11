Fire breaks out at Ferretti shipyard A fire has broken out at the Ferretti shipyard in Cattolica.…

Image courtesy of - Corriere Romagna

According to Italian news outlet, Corriere Romagna, the fire broke out this morning with a 30-metre yacht worth 10 million euros (ready for delivery) being destroyed. Reports are suggesting that the fire broke out at around 9.30am. Five fire brigade teams and a total of 11 firefighters were on the scene. Local sources stated that the fire was put out before midday.

Footage of the fire can be seen here courtesy of Corriere Romagna.



The Ferretti Group are set to release a statement on the incident later this afternoon.

