One of the most notable new yacht launches in the past year, the elegant 62m M/Y Voice was built by CRN Shipyard – a part of the Ferretti group. Voice was designed in collaboration with Italian architecture studio Nuvolari Lenard, who worked closely with the shipyard to develop the initial concept, as well as the interior and exterior styling. A fully-custom yacht that spans five decks, she can accommodate 12 guests across six cabins, arranged as an owner’s suite and five VIP cabins.



The customisation showcased in various elements of Voice demonstrates the CRN commitment to precisely fulfil the owner’s vision ; an ethos that is reflected in the yard’s payoff : “Made by you, with our own hands”.

As for all CRN bespoke yachts, her owner was intricately involved in the creation of Voice and directly supervised the entire design and build process. The distinctive, aerodynamic, bold lines, that stand out for miles, and sharp profile of Voice was a particular area of focus for him, holding over 40 meetings with the dedicated shipyard’s project management team to ensure this specific element of the yacht’s design was exactly as he imagined. The unique smokey quartz coloured hull is a fully-custom replica of the shade that adorns the owner’s favorite car – a specific request from the client – which perfectly complements the silver sand superstructure and jet black details.



One of the stand-out features on board Voice is the state-of-the-art music system, reflecting a lifelong passion of the owner. The audio system throughout the yacht was meticulously designed to mirror the quality typically found within a music studio. To achieve the soundproofing requested by the owner and see a noise reduction of up to 60 decibels on board, 70 tonnes of insulating materials were used throughout Voice, with the build team focusing particularly on the partition bulkheads and internal dividing doors.



In addition to her stunning design, the owner was determined to create a high-performance vessel that outshone her peers in terms of technology and safety. As a result, Voice can achieve an impressive maximum speed of 16.5 knots with a range of 5,500 miles and is fully autonomous so can be sailed without the supervision of a chief engineer. Reflecting the needs of clients in the modern age, Voice features the highest standards of cyber security systems to protect all those on board, certified by Lloyd's Register.



Voice is the first CRN superyacht to earn IMO Tier III certification, to be followed by the others CRN fully-custom yachts currently under construction. This means her nitrogen oxide (NOx) exhaust emissions are 70% less than other yachts. A shining achievement for the shipyard, Voice is equipped with a state-out-the-art Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system that works by injecting urea in the exhaust system reducing the formation of NOx. The CRN technical engineering team worked tirelessly to develop this system that would deliver the results the owner wanted without detracting from the living space on board.



Following her delivery to her satisfied owner in the summer of 2020, Voice’s maiden voyage took place throughout the Mediterranean. A busy time for the shipyard, there are currently four other fully custom vessels in build at CRN Ancona shipyard: 62m M/Y 138, 72m M/Y 139, 60m M/Y 141 and 52m CRN M/Y 142.

Profile links

Nuvolari - Lenard

Lloyd's Register EMEA

CRN Yacht

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.