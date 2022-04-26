Columbus Yachts announces Columbus Crossover 40 build The on-spec yacht will be delivered in the spring of 2024…

Columbus Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the construction, on spec, of a new 40m superyacht from the Crossover line, for delivery in spring 2024. A second hull, also Columbus Crossover 40, will be assembled starting from the end of the year.

Having the Ancona facility of Palumbo Superyachts saturated its production capacity with 11 units under construction (10 of which already sold) between 24m and 67m, the company has therefore decided to build the new hull at their Savona shipyard, which spreads over 30,000 square metres and is fully equipped for new-build constructions.

"The current market trend and our order book guarantee us stability and solidity. Though we’re already financing the construction of an 80-metre ISA at our headquarters in Naples, we can also support the production of a new 40-metre Columbus Crossover to be delivered in spring 2024. Savona is the ideal place as it provides skilled workers to join a new managerial team dedicated to the construction of new-builds”, comments Giuseppe Palumbo, Sole Director of Palumbo Superyachts and Palumbo SY Refit.

The new Columbus Crossover 40 project, designed by Sergio Cutolo - Hydro Tec, stems from the need of housing large tenders on compact yachts, with focus on encompassing a range of holiday activities.

The exterior lines are modern and muscular, with a higher distribution of volume in the forward area than typically found on Crossovers, so as to make room for the tender.

The interior, by Francesco Guida, will be modern and inspired by the theme of exploration. The boat can house a tender up to 8m in length and 2.5T in weight on deck, as well as the whole series of “toys” usually supplied to this type of yacht. A retractable crane, installed on the upper deck aft, will allow for handling of the tender, which is usually towed.

The yacht will be fitted with two Caterpillar C32 of 970 kW each allowing it to run at a maximum speed of over 14.5 knots. Fuelled by tanks of 60m³ approximate capacity, at economic speed this boat will reach a 4,000 mile range.

Two desalinators producing about 8.6m³/ day will feed the 10m³ total capacity of the freshwater tanks.

The yacht is equipped with two pairs of stabilisers ensuring optimal performance at anchor or underway.

The above graph highlights Columbus Yachts deliveries between 2015 and 2025 along with their average LOA. Over the next three years, they are due to deliver five yachts. This is more than the four they've delivered in the past seven years.

