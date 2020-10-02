Tecnomar, the flagship brands of The Italian Sea Group, has revealed its latest concept, 36m Domus. True to Tecnomar’s philosophy, Domus represents the sum of the Italian superyacht manufacturers sporty and active. The Domus project represents a new point of reference for the sports superyacht sector in so far as it is both sporty in terms of its high performance and designed especially for a young active superyacht owner. Domus, as the name suggests, is designed to be homely, like a villa by the sea.

“This project is more orientated towards younger superyacht owners and guests, individuals that have a more casual and sports orientated attitude towards life at sea,” starts Gian Marco Campanino, The Italian Sea Group – Tecnomar Art Director. “It is important, however, to note that this focus on activity and casual living has been carefully balanced with an appreciation for exquisite design and luxury.

In recent years, much has been made of the idea that the focal point of luxury has shifted away from extravagance and ostentatiousness and towards experiences and activity. This idea has been highlighted in the growing demand for owners and guests to explore new and exciting places. However, this shift towards experience has also been highlighted in what owners are now demanding of superyacht design.

This desire for experience is not limited to exploration but is also expressed through their love of sports and their changing attitude towards the use of casual, flexible spaces. Today, many owners and guests want to be able to get in and out of the water, as well as use the interior spaces, without having to worry about damaging the soft furnishings that one might expect in a more formal interior space.

“In order to create this casual sense of activity we have placed a great deal of focus on the use of glass on board. Today, owners are asking more and more often for large glass spaces with completely open views of their surroundings. However, we have been able to go one step further by creating flexible spaces, through the use of moving glass surfaces that allows spaces to be used as either internal or external volumes and living spaces,” continues Gian Marco.

Among the innovative elements of the project, Domus has a large 36sqm beach club that, in addition to being the first point of contact to get on board, also provides direct passage to the areas of the lower and main decks in order to encourage this relaxed, active atmosphere. Continuity between the indoor and outdoor spaces is key to the success of the design.

“One of the most unique elements of Domus’ design is the open plan main deck where we have combined the living area, dining area and kitchen,” explains Gian Marco. “The kitchen is like in a large home where you can have breakfast together or perhaps a small lunch or show cooking, but it is also connected to the other livings spaces. It creates a sense of inclusivity, family and comfort that is largely ignored by other superyacht designs.”

Domus boasts a sunbathing area located in the bow that can be transformed into a manoeuvring area, a 60sqm sun deck with bar and DJ booth for people who enjoy socialising and music. The accommodation has a five-cabin layout and is catered to buy five (or up to six) crew.

The propulsion is based on four Volvo 1350kw engines with four IPS, two 50kw generators and zero speed stabilising fins. The estimated maximum cruising speed is 21 knots.

