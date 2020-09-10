Hull #10233 is the latest in a successful line of Baglietto superyachts that includes her two sisterships, Andiamo and Silver Fox. With her interior style designed and completed by Baglietto’s in house team in order to harmonise with Francesco Paskowski Design’s exterior excellence and meet the requirement’s of an experienced superyacht owner, an elegant balance between interior and exterior spaces forms the backbone of this project’s success.

With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, Baglietto’s most recent project offers incredible interior volumes and outside areas that are both unique, practical and in keeping with the demands of contemporary superyacht owners. Perhaps Hull #10233’s most unique feature is an extremely spacious 140sqm sun deck.

“With the incredible dimensions of this sundeck we are able to avoid having guest areas in front of the wheelhouse, choosing instead to use this additional space to store a variety of tenders and toys,” explains Davide Pistorello, project manager at Baglietto. “Forward of the wheelhouse, the owner is able to store a rescue tender, two jet skis and a number of other toys within what has become a large technical area. At the same time, this has enabled us to put an additional guest focus on the aft of the vessel with the inclusion of a large beach club and gym area, while the large sundeck houses an almost 4000l pool.”

Today, superyachts are not simply about size, they are about the intelligent use of space. At 48m, Baglietto has designed and manufactured Hull #10233 to maximise the areas that are available to her by making a variety of spaces flexible and multifunctional. In place of a dining area of the main deck, for example, the new project has a large saloon and dining area on the upper deck that, by use of sliding walls, caters for either internal or al fresco dining. Regardless of how the space is used on any given day, the large glass areas and proximity to the outdoors provides the sense of oneness with the ocean that is critical to all modern superyacht owners, while dispelling of a dedicated internal dining area that is rarely used on most superyachts.

Sobriety, calmness and elegance best define the interior spaces of Baglietto’s newest project. Natural warm colours of bronze and ochre compliment the soft shades of brown that are found throughout the vessel, which are highlighted by the use of few, but precious, materials, aimed at creating a contrasting, unique, but harmonious ambience. Accents of dark glossy wood against the neutral background of the walls and floors showcase the furnishing, consoles and wardrobes that are embellished with bronzed inserts.

As well as the aforementioned pool area of the sundeck, this exterior space further features a roll-bar lunch area with a coffee bar, barbeque grill and refrigerator, and is directly connected to a dumb waiter. The rounded shape of the deck offers a 360-degree view that is enhanced by glass bulwarks. As per the owner’s request, and a rarity for a superyacht of this size, a crystal lift connects the decks, including the sun deck.

Her deck layout includes two large double cabins that can be transformed into four cabins thanks to a sliding partition wall, once again highlighting the platforms flexibility and its ability to maximise the use of spaces. These rooms are in addition to three master suites.

The propulsion system has been slightly de-rated from the previous model, choosing instead an MTU 12V2000M72 engine, a choice that echoes Baglietto’s environmental development without the loss of performance. Hull #10233 can cruise and a maximum speed of 15 knots and has a cruising speed of 11 knots.

