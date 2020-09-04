New-build activity in the last week, from 27 August to 3 September, was insignificant, with only one delivery taking place – Sanlorenzo's first 44Alloy H1 – and no launches. This brings a very quiet August, in terms of deliveries and launches, to a close.

However, according to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, the secondhand brokerage market has seen a consecutive week’s increase in activity, with 230m in LOA sold this week at an estimated worth of €53 million. All six sales fell in the 30-45m size range, including 43m Royal Huisman sailing yacht Sea Eagle I. All five new listings also fell in this size segment, indicating that the smaller end of the market is the focus of brokerage activity at the moment.

