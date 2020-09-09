Imperial have announced the largest superyacht ever to be built in the Netherlands. At 120m in length, Project SIGNATURE will be the result of a collaboration between Amels and Damen Yachting shipyards, multi-awarded designer Espen Øino and Imperial. The Monaco-based company is proud to act as owner’s representative and build supervisor throughout the build process.

As long-standing partners, Imperial, Amels and Damen Yachting have delivered eight superyachts together since 2009, and this new addition of a 120-metre superyacht will be the partners' ninth successful collaboration - as well as the largest ever vessel built by the team at Amels and Damen Yachting, and in the Netherlands.

Despite the global pandemic, all parties involved are reported to have given full dedication and hard work to complete Project SIGNATURE’s agreement in time.

Project SIGNATURE is a superyacht concept breaking into the 100m+ market with a new set of standards. The unique vessel will be created with the experience of Imperial, the designs of Espen Øino International and construction by Amels – Damen Yachting.

With a history of experience and knowledge in the 100m+ superyacht construction and management range, Imperial believes that this project will be revolutionary within the yachting industry. Project SIGNATURE will be a “green”, ecological superyacht, technically prepared for the standard Lloyds Register of Shipping EP (Environment Protection) notation.

Powered by diesel-electric engines and Azipod propulsion, Project SIGNATURE will reportedly provide her future guests with the lowest level of noise and vibration ever experienced on a yacht of this size. She is expected to be a yachting masterpiece on both engineering and outfitting.

"With this dream team at the helm, Project SIGNATURE will be one of the most striking, silent and advanced superyachts ever delivered, and we look forward to commencing..." - Julia Stewart, Imperial - Director

“This day is a special one for Imperial. We confirm our leadership in the 100m+ superyachts new construction range, while proving that our important knowledge helps us to raise the level of our demanding and changing industry,” commented Julia Stewart, Director of Imperial. “Partnering with Amels and Damen Yachting shipyards makes sense for this project because they have a reputation of excellence that nobody can deny and we value their high standards and results to deliver on record time. Collaborating with Espen Øino and his team is also a proof of excellence - their expertise, as well as their experience alongside Imperial, will add real value when it comes to serious matters. With this dream team at the helm, Project SIGNATURE will be one of the most striking, silent and advanced superyachts ever delivered, and we look forward to commencing,” she concluded.

“We are extremely honoured to be selected for this major 120-metre superyacht project. This superyacht adds on to our strong relationships with both Imperial and Espen Øino International,” added Rose Damen, Managing Director of Amels and Damen Yachting.

“We have an excellent team on this project, including designers and engineers at our yard as well as our production department. Of course the amazing pool of talented suppliers and subcontractors at our doorstep. Everyone involved is very excited and looking forward to delivering the very best vessel for the Owner,” she continued.

“Collaborating with the great teams from Imperial and Amels has strengthened our existing thriving relationships. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a yacht with a unique layout and a timeless external appearance blending edgy design with elegant curves. We very much look forward to seeing this impressive yacht come to life during the build process,” added Espen Øino.

Project SIGNATURE is set for delivery in 2025. Keep an eye out on SuperyachtNews.com for additional information in the coming months.

Profile links

Amels B.V.

IMPERIAL YACHTS

Damen Shipyard Group

Damen Yachting

Yacht: SIGNATURE Builder: AMELS Delivered: 2025 Status: In Build

Length: 120.00m







If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.