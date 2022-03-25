Bilgin completes technical launch of Bilgin 163 It is the first of the model to have received a technical launch…

The first unit of the new 49.95m Bilgin 163 received a technical launch at Bilgin Yachts' shipyard in Istanbul in March 2022. With exterior design and naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design and interior design by Hot Lab, the superyacht is as trendy and comfortable as her 48m predecessors Snow 5 and Starburst III, with 20 per cent larger areas.

Speaking on the launch Bilgin Yachts' CEO, İsmail Şengün said, “We foresee a further enhancement in the distinctive signature of Bilgin Yachts. Bilgin 163 is one of our most ambitious projects and is a perfect sample of what we can offer to our clients.” With a six-cabin layout, Bilgin 163 offers spacious, modern and stylish living areas to the guests.

The interior is a result of the work of the Hot Lab team. “Bilgin 163 follows the studio’s new philosophy ‘Architecture for Voyagers’ and focuses on cleanliness of architectural volumes, and a renewed sense for a softness of lines. A plastic minimalism, sober, but rich in details.” In this model, the designers wanted to rediscover the luxury of pure craftsmanship, the attention to small details without relinquishing the use of precious materials. According to Lumini, the yacht will be “modern, rich, yet warm” in feeling. To provide a much more refined look and a soft sense of balance, the Hot Lab team uses small quantities of wood and natural leather in the interior living areas. In Lumini’s words, Bilgin 163 is a perfect combination of shapes, soft colours and great richness of detail. Throughout guest cabins, natural colours and materials highlight the yacht's connection to the sea. There will be a soft transition in every colour and material used on board.

The interior lines are strengthened with the powerful exterior living areas of the yacht. Emrecan Özgün of Unique Yacht Design underlines that particularly exterior areas will be larger than the yacht’s predecessors. “This also gives a sportive look to Bilgin 163” says Özgün. Equipped with twin 1,450 Caterpillar engines, the new Bilgin 163 is going to have a top speed of around 17 knots with low cost. The motor yacht is now making its way for final outfitting and will be ready for delivery during 2023.

As shown in the above graph, Bilgin 163 is one of three superyachts the builder is scheduled to deliver in 2023. With six deliveries scheduled across 2022 and 2023 the next two years are project to be Bilgin Yachts' most productive since 2010.

