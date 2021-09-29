Turquoise Yachts’ Largest New Build Project Vento Sold The largest collaboration to date between Turquoise Yachts and H2 Yacht Design has sold…

Just a few weeks after the sale of new build project 79m Project Toro, today Turquoise Yachts have announced the sale of their next largest new build project: 87m Project Vento.

87m Project Vento represents a landmark achievement for both Turquoise Yachts and H2 Yacht Design. This is the ninth new build collaboration between the two and represents a 17 year relationship, Vento will be Turquoise Yachts’ flagship and the largest motor yacht ever built by Turquoise.

Project Vento’s silhouette shows her classic bow, balanced proportions and striking blue hull. Her soft lines, angled grilles and aft louvre details provide surface texture and shadow adding a masculine twist to a simple, uncluttered superstructure.

Patrik von Sydow, CEO of Turquoise Yachts noted “Working on majestic projects like Vento is always rewarding: the level of planning, commitment and dedication from all parties involved is very special and with that, the grand results are even more fulfilling. Apart from being our largest yacht to date, Project Vento is also an opportunity to work together again with our long time friends at H2 Design. Needless to say – we’re very excited.”

Jonny Horsfield of H2 design remarked “I am delighted to be involved in what will be our largest collaboration together with Turquoise. This will be my 9th new build with them and we are still working with the same score shipyard team of engineers and designers which guarantees a consistent level of excellence and reliability acquired over the many projects we have delivered together. I’m truly excited at this challenge!”

Vento boasts features such as a drive-in tender dock connected to a beach club, comparable in size to those found on 100m+ yachts, all located below a 6.5m glass-sided swimming pool with large skylights piercing the main deck. A touch and go helipad sits up front and doubles as a basketball court.

Up top a large sundeck area offers informal seating with an outdoor cinema, a large bar and a cooking area. Forward fixed sun pads are in place with a pool nearby for an instant cool-off.

The layout makes use of the large size of the yacht, placing guest accommodation on the main deck and a private owner’s space on the deck above. In the heart of the vessel sits an open spiral staircase linking all decks with a skylight that allows natural sunlight to come through.

Project Vento is all about variation on board: different spaces offering different activities, different settings, different memories. Different ways to achieve pleasure through leisure. Vento makes a statement: that vitality is in joy, and joy is in good design.

Vento is due for launch in 2024.

