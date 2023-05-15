Benetti launches 50M Alunya ALUNYA hits the water at Benetti’s shipyard in Livorno…

Motoryacht ALUNYA (FB606), hull from the Benetti B.Now 50M series, was launched at the beginning of May 2023 at Livorno. Brokerage company TWW Yachts acted as owner’s representative throughout the build process, working closely with Benetti to incorporate the owner’s requests into the final project.

With an LOA of 49.9m, beam of 8.9m and a draft of 2.5m it’s the second hull from the series to feature the Benetti Oasis Deck®, incorporating hydraulic winged terraces port and starboard, with a 36sqm beach club and outdoor living area. There are 270-degree views from the stern and the beach club has a glass-walled infinity pool.

“The B.Now 50 model is certainly one of the most popular models in our history and the addition of the Oasis Deck® made it possible to offer new options to all owners who enjoy close contact with the sea. This new launch and the close collaboration with TWW confirm the commitment that the shipyard has to its customers and partners with greater awareness, thus confirming the brand's role as a forerunner and leader in yacht design,” comments Sebastiano Fanizza, Benetti COO.

“We cannot emphasise enough how much of a pleasure it has been working with Benetti on both a commercial and technical level,” adds David Westwood, principal partner at TWW Yachts. “The project was a great success and incredibly fun, thanks to the amazing support from the entire Benetti team. Despite the multiple interior changes that were made, the yacht has been launched on time and ready for the summer season.”

“Benetti has proven once again to be a responsive and supportive partner to the owners and brokers,” adds Michael White, principal partner at TWW Yachts This launch is the result of a pleasurable and outstanding collaboration between TWW Yachts and Benetti.”

British studio RWD was responsible for the concept design and exterior styling, with naval architecture by Italian studio PierLuigi Ausonio Naval Architecture. Benetti in-house HUB Design worked closely with the owners on the design and layout of the interior spaces. The indoor-outdoor configuration means the main salon looks directly out onto the Oasis Deck®.

The Benetti B.Now 50M series has accommodation for either 10 or 12 guests, and the owners opted for the former with a five-guest stateroom configuration. The owner’s suite is located on the main deck forward and has a study area, en suite and private terrace. The remaining guest staterooms are situated on the lower deck. There are a further six cabins for 10 crew, including the captain.

ALUNYA’s tenders and toys are stored within the bow, and include a tender up to 5.65m in length, which is deployed and retrieved through a hydraulically operated hatch starboard.

Constructed with a steel hull and aluminium alloy superstructure, the 49.9m yacht spans four decks and a gross tonnage of 499gt. Equipped with twin MAN V12 1,400hp engines and two Kohler 118 kW generators that deliver a 4,500 nautical mile range at 12 knots and a maximum speed of 15 knots, this model is also fitted with a pair of electrical stabilisers.

Delivery is scheduled for the end of July 2023 and the owners will embark on their maiden voyage immediately.

Profile links

Benetti

RWD Ltd

TWW Yachts

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.