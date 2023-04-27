Benetti delivers Oasis 34M Oasis 34M – for owners wanting a less formal lifestyle on board…

Benetti’s Oasis 34M follows in the footsteps of the bigger Oasis 40M, the first in the series. Exterior styling is by British design studio RWD and interior design by architects Bonetti/Kozerski, a New York-based firm that has introduced influences derived from the architecture of sophisticated residential projects.

Made of fibreglass, the yacht has three decks plus a generous sun deck. The silhouette features a vertical bow, which descends in a gentle gradient to water level to form a big pieds dans l’eau swim platform. With its water-hugging stern, RWD has drawn on stylistic hallmarks borrowed from car design, such as the silver-coloured trim that accentuates the taut lines.

Oasis 34M’s beach club, The Oasis Deck®, is the yacht’s central focus. Two extending wings increase the size of the deck, establishing closer contact with the water while providing protection from the waves, and there is a close-up view of the water from the infinity pool.

Connection with the sea and nature is another focal point, with each outdoor space offering panoramic views. The layout is open and flowing, the custom-designed furnishings taking their inspiration from the ocean waves with pieces from top Italian design brands.

Oasis 34M’s hull efficiency is enhanced by the vertical bow, with a top speed of 16 knots and, at an average cruising speed of 10 knots, a range of 2,700 nautical miles.

