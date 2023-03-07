Giovanna Vitelli appointed Chairwoman of Azimut Benetti Previously acting as Vice President, Giovanna Vitelli continues the family legacy started by founder Paolo Vitelli…

Azimut Benetti Group announces the appointment of Giovanna Vitelli as Chairwoman of the Group. In a statement, the group affirms that "The path forward of continuity in the family, strongly desired by the founder Paolo Vitelli, guarantees the stability necessary to seize all the opportunities of the future."

Giovanna Vitelli stated: “I would like to thank my father infinitely for his trust and the teachings of a lifetime, as well as all the people who have made and will continue to make the history of our Group.”

Benetti, based in Viareggio, has a long history dating back to its founding in 1873. Paolo Vitelli, the founder of the Azimut-Benetti Group, then acquired the Benetti shipyard in 1985. Under Vitelli's leadership, the Azimut-Benetti Group grew to become one of the largest yacht-building companies in the world.

Under the guidance of Giovanna Vitelli, the legacy of this storied brand continues to grow, as the shipyard celebrates in 150th anniversary with over 400 superyachts in its fleet.

