Benetti launches FB285NK

On 11 May, Benetti launched a new 67m superyacht, FB285NK, at its Livorno yard. The vessel, which was built for an owner couple as their new home, has a steel/aluminium hull and a maximum beam of 11.2m, with an estimated gross tonnage of 1,250gt.

Exteriors are by Cassetta Yacht Designers, and the interiors by the owner, who played an important role in the choice of style and interior decor, the wood selection and the layout of the spaces, drawing on experience as a designer in the luxury real-estate business. With FB285NK now the owners’ new home, the number of cabins was reduced to five to ensure better service on board, fewer than any other yacht this size, along with 11 cabins for crew.

In the lounge on the main deck, the space between the hull sides is over 10 metres wide, where large windows introduce natural light along with the circular side windows. Almost two metres in diameter, they give the yacht a distinctive look. The owner wanted to establish a connection between the interiors and the natural environment by framing the scenery outside.

FSC®-certified tea has been used for the decks, doors, pillars and furniture, combining with the steel elements and the colour of the hull. FSC® certification is a guarantee that the teak used for the flooring is sourced from responsibly managed forests with a planned cycle of environmentally sustainable tree harvesting and replanting. 

The vessel has a range of 5,000nm at a maximum speed of 16 knots, powered by two Caterpillar engines. It holds Lloyd’s Register classification and is also REG-Y and Malta CYC 2020 compliant.

