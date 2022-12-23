Baglietto announces sale of T60 Baglietto secures the first order for flagship 60m motor yacht, set for a 2026 delivery…

The sale of hull no. 10260 brings a strong year to a close for the La Spezia based shipyard. The first T60 has been designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design and demonstrates a continued evolution from its 52m predecessor. It will have interiors pencilled by Francesco Paszkowski Design in cooperation with Margherita Casprini and is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

“It is difficult to hide the great sense of pride we feel for securing this sale – comments Baglietto CCO Fabio Ermetto, "not only because it comes just 3 months after the project was introduced to the public and as the culmination of an extraordinary year, but above all, because it confirms the appropriateness of the creative choices pursued by the shipyard together with designer Francesco Paszkowski. This model, I believe, has all the features the market is looking for today."

“Figures alone cannot always convey the efforts and commitment they stem from," adds Baglietto’s CEO Diego Michele Deprati. "This time, however, I think it is fair to highlight what Baglietto has been able to accomplish in 2022, a year that is represented at best by the sale of this T60: 9 yachts between 41 m and 60 m in length sold, 22 boats under construction, 3 new models delivered, 3 new sales offices opened around the world, €13 million invested in the La Spezia and Carrara facilities, and the launch of Bertram’s European division, with the sale of the first unit. Behind all this stands a whole organisation, but, first and foremost, are the passion and pride of so many people involved. The T60 starts a new chapter in the Seagull brand’s extraordinary history, and marks the beginning of a new era”.

T60 hull no. 10260 is equipped with two CAT 3512 ACERT engines allowing for a maximum speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. The calculated volume is around 1000GT.







