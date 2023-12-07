Made in Italy bill approved Italian Chamber Assembly votes for four pro-industry measures…

The Made in Italy bill, known as the ‘Nautical Package’, has recently seen the approval of four measures in favour of the sector, as voted by the Chamber Assembly. Confindustria Nautica is now gearing up to thoroughly examine the details on 14 December.



The provisions of the Nautical Package contained in the Italian Made Bill, a result of discussions between Confindustria Nautica, Minister Adolfo Urso, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the rapporteurs of the measure, Gusmeroli and Giovine, and Hon. Ilaria Cavo, have been approved by the Chamber of Deputies Assembly.



Among the measures under the scrutiny of the Senate is the establishment of a fund for scrapping engines intended for nautical use, aimed at promoting the purchase of electric propulsion systems. Other provisions include a reduction to a seven-day timeframe for the registration of boats and pleasure craft to enhance the competitiveness of the Italian Flag, the definition of documentation enabling vessels to navigate in the territorial waters of other EU countries, and the establishment of a substitute declaration of notarial act to address issues related to the ownership of pleasure craft navigating beyond 12 miles from the coast under the Italian Flag.

Saverio Cecchi, President of Confindustria Nautica

The President of Confindustria Nautica, Saverio Cecchi, said it will further boost the competitiveness of an industry that already represents a flagship of Made in Italy and a source of growth for the country. He announced that the measures will be thoroughly discussed during a public assembly featuring contributions from prominent figures in the political and economic landscape, including ABI President Antonio Patuelli, Economic Advisor to President Meloni Renato Loiero, economist Marco Fortis, CDP's Head of Economic Scenarios Simona Camerano, and representatives from political and financial institutions.

