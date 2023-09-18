TISG launches This Is It The Italian Sea Group has announced the launch of a new 44m catamaran for the Tecmomar fleet…

The Italian Sea Group (TISG) has launched its new 44m motor catamaran for the Tecnomar fleet, This Is It. The yacht will be premiered at the Monaco Yacht Show next week.

“The realisation of this extraordinary project challenges the “conventional” perceptions, driving us to completely recreate the boundaries of aesthetic parameters,” says Giovanni Costantino, Founder and CEO, TISG. “This Is It is born as the perfect blend between the desires of a forward-thinking owner and a brand like Tecnomar, capable of taking on such an ambitious and demanding challenge.”

Costantino adds that the design was more inspired by civilian architecture, rather than typical yacht design, with 600m2 of glass windows enveloping the yacht. This presented a challenge with weight control, however, but designers affirm that the aluminium superstructure is more than capable of withstanding the mass of the glass.

The hull lines were penned in an attempt to enhance hydrodynamic efficiency, leading to a reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. In compliance with IMO Tier III requirements, the yacht is equipped with innovative exhaust gas treatment technology (SCR - Selective Catalytic Reduction) to reduce NOx emissions.

Its interior will feature 6 cabins, a massage room, and a galley with polarised glass for events and show cooking. The owner's area, in addition to a large skylight, has a special vertical garden spanning two decks.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.